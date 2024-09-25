Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool captain James Husband remains touch-and-go for this Saturday’s game against Burton Albion.

The defender was absent for Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town after picking up a calf injury in the fixture away to Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

So far this week, the 30-year-old has been unable to train, which leaves him doubtful for the visit of the Brewers to Bloomfield Road.

At the John Smith’s Stadium, Hayden Coulson featured in the left back role, in his first league start under Steve Bruce since the 63-year-old’s appointment earlier this month.

Under former head coach Neil Critchley, the summer arrival from Middlesbrough was mainly used as a wing-back, but adapted well to the more defensive position against the Terriers.

“I was delighted with the way he played,” the Blackpool boss said.

“He’s another one. He had to wait for his chance, but did very well tonight. James Husband wasn’t right, so he didn’t make it - he’s touch-and-go for Saturday.”

Kyle Joseph and CJ Hamilton were both on the scoresheet in West Yorkshire on Tuesday night, but the Seasiders also impressed in defence, as they kept their first league clean sheet of the season.

“I have to say big Olly (Casey) has done terrifically well,” Bruce added.

“Big Odel (Offiah) hasn’t played a lot, but he’s got all of the attributes to be a really big player. It’s a young department but they can only learn and get better.

“It’s very difficult to pick out individuals - the fullbacks were good, the goalkeeper was good, the two centre backs were good, the two midfield players were good.

“We looked like a very decent team in the first half, but we’ve got to maintain those standards because it’s still very early doors.”