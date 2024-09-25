Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool claimed their third consecutive league win under Steve Bruce with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

CJ Hamilton provided the assist for Kyle Joseph to open the scoring with a header, before doubling the Seasiders’ advantage himself ahead of the break.

Following 2-1 wins over Exeter City and Charlton Athletic, Bruce’s side were able to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Here’s some of the main questions from the game:

Is that the best performance yet?

Blackpool have made both Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield look very ordinary in their last two outings.

Despite both sides being among the favourites to be fighting for promotion, their game plans simply haven’t been equipped to overcome the Seasiders.

After failing to keep clean sheets against the Addicks and Exeter City the week before, the fact they limited Huddersfield’s chances made the display at the John Smith’s Stadium the best under Bruce so far.

They demonstrated the same attacking threat, but were able to remain tighter as a defensive unit in the latter stages.

There was still a drop off in energy, which is still to be expected so soon into the new project.

Have Blackpool solved their away day problems?

Considering the struggles they had on the road last season, Blackpool were very good in the games at both the Valley and in West Yorkshire.

They played a style of football that put their opponents under pressure, and gave them the upper hand.

Last season under Neil Critchley, the Seasiders were far too passive when on the road, and perhaps respected their opponents a bit too much.

It’ll be interesting to see how things continue to progress, and how they get on against the teams who will be fighting at the bottom end of the table.

Has Hamilton found some consistency?

A big problem for CJ Hamilton has been consistency - even within games at times.

This month he’s got his reward for hard work, and has benefitted from the change of system implemented by Bruce.

Playing in a traditional left midfield role really suits him, and provides him with the opportunities he needs to really make an impact.

For the opener, he did well to win the ball back high up the field before playing the perfect cross onto the head of Joseph.

Meanwhile, he worked hard once again for his goal, and battled hard to get his shot away.

Where does Joseph rank in the league?

Kyle Joseph is in the best form of his career, and is another player who has taken to life under Bruce.

The 23-year-old looks like a player with confidence, and just finds himself in the right place at the right time.

His intensity at the top end of the field is a real asset, with Dom Ballard proving to be the perfect partner for him.

With the Southampton loanee suffering an injury against the Terriers, it’ll be interesting to see how Joseph clicks with someone else up front.

Based on how he’s started under the new head coach so far, the ex- Swansea has to be considered up there when it comes to strikers in the third tier.

Kyle Joseph (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Do the Seasiders have the perfect centre back pairing?

From attack to defence, Blackpool have another impressive pairing.

Odel Offiah and Olly Casey have both been immense at the heart of the defence, and look as if they’ve been playing together for years.

Both are physical players, with the right amount of energy to really limit opposition players.