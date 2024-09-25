Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has shared his surprise that CJ Hamilton hasn’t played at a higher level in his career.

The winger, who joined the Seasiders from Mansfield in 2020, has enjoyed a bright start to life under the new head coach at Bloomfield Road.

On Tuesday night, the 29-year-old provided an assist for Kyle Joseph to break the deadlock in the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, before scoring the second himself - taking his tally for the season up to four goals in all competitions.

After struggling at times in a wing-back role under former head coach Neil Critchley, Hamilton has flourished so far in a 4-4-2 formation under Bruce.

“We’ve all known about him for years, and I’m absolutely flabbergasted that he hasn't played higher,” said the Blackpool boss.

“He’s enjoying it, he’s a really smashing kid. I’ve enjoyed working with him, like I’ve done with them all. It’s hard to pick one individual because they’re all working their arses off, and I can’t ask for anymore.

“I think CJ has enjoyed the role, and has enjoyed where he plays. He’s a handful with his pace at this level - when he gets in front of you, nobody is going to catch him - we saw that with the goal.”