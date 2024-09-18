Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce has confirmed Blackpool midfielder Ollie Norburn has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him for a month.

The Seasiders boss’ worst fears concerning the 31-year-old have been realised following further tests ahead of Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

Lee Evans was also absent against the Owls, but there was positive news concerning the former Wales international, with his foot injury not as serious as first expected.

Bruce will be hoping to have as many players available as possible as Blackpool’s busy schedule continues, with trips to both Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town coming up in the next week.

After making 10 changes from Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Exeter City for the cup game, he said: “We had one or two knocks, bumps and bruises, and one or two tired. It’s going to be a big month with the amount of games we’ve got, so it’s going to be about the squad and managing it.

“(Ollie) Norburn will be a big loss to us, it’ll be a month at least before we see him. It’s very disappointing, it’s his hamstring. It’s a frustrating one because it’s a muscle injury, which is never great.

“Evans had an x-ray on a foot injury, and thankfully there’s no fracture. He’s got a sore foot, but we expect him to be okay with the way he is.

“He was terrific at the weekend, so I’m glad we’ve got him up our sleeve.”