Blackpool travel to Valley Parade to take on Bradford City this afternoon.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool’s meeting with Bradford City is the type of challenge his side should embrace.

The Seasiders have endured a tough start to the season, winning just two of their opening eight games - leaving them on just seven points.

A major problem for the Fylde Coast outfit has been their away form, with four defeats coming their way on the road.

It’s been a complete contrast for newly-promoted Bradford City - who sit top of the League One table.

After guiding the West Yorkshire outfit to promotion last season, former Preston North End and Burnley defender Graham Alexander has kept the momentum going at Valley Parade.

The Bantams have picked up 20 points in their first nine outings, and are yet to drop any points at home.

Blackpool head to Bradford this afternoon looking to back up their victory over Barnsley last weekend, but know the task in front of them will be far from straightforward.

“They’re a big football club with a big crowd, so we know what to expect tomorrow,” Bruce said.

“It’s good to see them back, performing well, and we’ll have to be at our best to beat them tomorrow.

“I’ve studied them all week. They’re up and at you and the crowd get right behind them - there’ll be a big atmosphere for it. It’s a big game to look forward to.

“I’m pleased for Graham Alexander, he’s done a great job I’ve got to say. They epitomise what he’s all about, so we’ll have to get ready for it.

“We play football for big games like this.”

Injury blows

Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

The Seasiders will be without both George Honeyman and Scott Banks this afternoon, and a number of weeks beyond, after the pair were forced off during the second half of last Saturday’s 1-0 against the Tykes.

“It’s not great,” Bruce stated.

“Banksy (Scott Banks) will be around a month and we think George Honeyman will be closer to six weeks. That’s the disappointing news from the weekend, it was great that we got a victory, but the two of them will miss a good few weeks.

“It’s part and parcel of football, we’ve said it many times, that’s why we’ve got the squad we have. The players we brought onto the pitch made a difference.

“For the next few weeks we’re a couple down who have made big impressions at the club very early, but unfortunately, that is what happens in football.

“Just when you’ve got everyone fit and you’re raring to go, then you lose two. It’s why you need a squad of players, and I do believe that’s stronger than last year. As a group we’re stronger in terms of depth, and that was evident when we made the changes last week.

“We’ve got the likes of (Tom) Bloxham to come in, which shows you the strength. We’ve not got huge numbers, but we’ve got a little bit more quality.”