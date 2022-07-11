Blackpool begin pre-season training camp in Scotland ahead of Rangers friendly

Preparations take another step over the coming days ahead of the curtain raiser against Reading on Saturday, July 30, which is now less than three weeks away.

The Seasiders, who travelled north of the border on Sunday, return to action next Saturday when they face Europa League finalists Rangers at Bloomfield Road.

It will be their first outing since Thursday evening’s disappointing 4-0 defeat to Leeds United, where Blackpool’s below-par outing in the first-half drew criticism from the new man in charge.

“Hopefully the training camp will be another good opportunity to work on a couple of things,” he told The Gazette.

“It gives us an opportunity to work on some set-piece training for a start! That’s one thing.

“Joking apart, there’s a group there with an honesty to them that I do like. As a group we just have to come together and get a realisation that the season is around the corner.

“We’ve got three games between now and the Reading game to sharpen up our instincts.

“Having said that, I’m only talking about a small number of the group and the rest can just continue in the same manner.”

After taking on Rangers, Appleton’s side will make the short trip to Greater Manchester to face League Two outfit Salford City on Tuesday, July 19.

This is followed by Blackpool’s fifth and final pre-season friendly at home to Frank Lampard’s Everton the following Sunday.

The Seasiders have yet to make a new signing this summer, but do have until September 1 to complete their business.

In terms of outgoings, Cameron Antwi, Ethan Robson and Grant Ward were all released at the end of last season, while Oliver Casey and Reece James have joined Forest Green Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday on loan respectively.

Ward began pre-season with Pool to allow him to continue his rehab, having not played since rupturing his achilles in August of last year.