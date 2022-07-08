Blackpool, Reading and Swansea City linked with loan move for Brentford defender

West London Sport are reporting the 19-year-old is expected to leave the Bees on loan, with several clubs interested in both the Championship and League One.

Reading and Swansea City have also been mentioned as potential suits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders are likely to be in the market for a right-back, considering Jordan Gabriel is their only recognised player in that position.

Gabriel has only just returned to training as well having been sidelined with a hamstring injured he suffered at the back end of last season.

It’s meant Rob Apter, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder, started both of Blackpool’s first two friendlies against Southport and Leeds United at right-back.

Callum Connolly can also fill in there if required, as he did at times last season, but he’s been preferred in the deep midfielder’s role so far in pre-season.

Stevens attempts to block a cross during a game against Fulham

Last season’s right-back Dujon Sterling has since returned to his parent club Chelsea after an impressive season-long loan at Bloomfield Road.

Stevens is supposedly highly-rated at Brentford and recently signed a new five-year deal to keep him in the capital until 2027.

Thomas Frank’s side received approaches for the defender earlier in the window, but it’s understood Brentford were reluctant to let him leave without bringing in a replacement.

That now appears to be forthcoming, with Aaron Hickey - a player who can play at both left-back and right-back - due to arrive from Italian side Bologna.

Stevens, a Wales Under-21 international, began his career in Arsenal’s academy before making his first senior appearances for non-league side Worthing.

His displays caught the eye of Brentford, who brought him to the club in 2020. He subsequently made his Premier League debut against Southampton in November of last year, one of four first-team appearances.

Stevens is hoping to break into Wales’ senior team ahead of the upcoming World Cup and it’s believed a loan move could help the youngster make more of an impression.