Chelsea's Dujon Sterling bids farewell as Blackpool loan comes to an end

Sterling battled it out with Jordan Gabriel for the right-back spot this season, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

His time on the Fylde coast ended prematurely as he suffered ankle ligament damage during the 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the start of April.

While his loan spell wasn’t officially cut short, Sterling returned to his parent club Chelsea to begin his rehabilitation process.

Now the Championship season has concluded, Sterling’s time at Bloomfield Road has now come to an end.

“Big thanks to all the players, gaffer, coaches and staff for making my time at the club so positive,” he posted on Twitter.

Sterling impressed during his 25 appearances with the Seasiders

“The fans are HUGE, win or lose! Good luck for the future.”

It was recently reported that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has informed Sterling to prepare for the start of pre-season.

It’s claimed Tuchel has been impressed with Sterling’s form this term and that Neil Critchley has provided the German with plenty of positive feedback on the defender’s displays.

While the majority of Sterling’s outings came at right-back, he also excelled at left-back when he was drafted in as cover due to injuries to James Husband, Luke Garbutt and Reece James. He’s also appeared on the right of a back three.