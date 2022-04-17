Neil Critchley on Jordan Gabriel's injury and Richard Keogh's absence for Blackpool's defeat at West Brom

The defender was forced to hobble off at 36 minutes during Blackpool’s Good Friday defeat against West Brom.

Gabriel was replaced by midfielder Matty Virtue, forcing Callum Connolly to slot in at right-back for the remainder of the game.

With Dujon Sterling also out with ankle ligament damage, it leaves the Seasiders without a natural right-back for Monday’s home game against Birmingham City.

Gabriel’s setback will have been a tough one to take given he’s only just returned from a six-week lay-off with another hamstring injury.

“It looks like it’s his hamstring, yes, which would be unfortunate because he’s only just come back from one,” Critchley told The Gazette.

“We had to shuffle Callum out to right-back and Matty came on, which was a positive of the day to get him on the pitch and play.

“He’s been out for so long, so that was one positive from this game.”

Blackpool were also without experienced defender Richard Keogh on Friday, although thankfully that’s not related to his recent recovery from a calf injury.

The Gazette understands Keogh was down to start at the Hawthorns, only to be pulled out at the last minute and replaced by Jordan Thorniley.

“It was illness leading up to the game,” Critchley confirmed.

“But he feels a bit better now so hopefully over the next 48 hours he improves again and comes into contention for Monday.”