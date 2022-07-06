Michael Appleton provides update on Grant Ward's status after starting pre-season with Blackpool

Despite being released at the end of last season, the 27-year-old began pre-season with the Seasiders to continue his rehabilitation.

Ward has been out of action since rupturing his achilles tendon during Blackpool’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in August 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It meant the midfielder, who underwent surgery in September, only made five appearances last season.

Ward was subsequently let go by the club at the end of the campaign and is now a free agent.

However, the former Ipswich Town midfielder - who joined the Seasiders in December 2019 - was given the chance to continue his fitness work as he battles his way back to full fitness after 10 months on the sidelines.

Appleton admits he’d hoped to have seen more of Ward in training, but hasn’t ruled out seeing him return later in pre-season.

Ward has been out of action since rupturing his achilles in a game against Bournemouth in August 2021

“He only actually trained for one or two days because he’s actually training with another club at the minute,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“I’d have liked to have seen Wardy for two or three weeks to get a gauge of where he’s at, but unfortunately I didn’t get the opportunity to do that.