What can we expect from Blackpool’s pre-season friendly against Leeds United?

Five days from easing to a comfortable 2-0 win against National League North side Southport, Michael Appleton’s men return to action against top flight opposition.

His side will take on Leeds United on Thursday evening (7pm), albeit at a ‘neutral’ venue of York City’s LNER Community Stadium - the home of Leeds’ Under-23 side.

However, it will be Jesse Marsch’s first-team the Seasiders take on - albeit it could be a mixture of first-team and Under-23 players as Leeds’ international players only returned to training on Monday.

It’s understood work is currently ongoing on the Elland Road pitch - while the same applies for Bloomfield Road - which is why the game is being played elsewhere.

Playing the game behind closed doors had been mooted, but York were contacted to ensure supporters could attend.

After 89 years playing at Bootham Crescent, York left their old ground in 2021 following the completion of a new 8,500-capacity stadium.

As the designated away side, Blackpool have been granted an initial allocation of 800 tickets.

The encounter will be Blackpool’s final game before they leave for a training camp in Scotland on Sunday.

As for Leeds, they travel to Australia on Saturday for three friendlies against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The Yorkshire outfit begin their league campaign on August 6 when they welcome Wolves to Elland Road.

Marsch’s side will be hoping for a much more successful season in the Premier League having only avoided relegation last term on the final day.

It’s already been a busy summer for the Whites, having already brought in four new players and losing captain Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

The Seasiders are yet to make a new addition, while the three players released at the end of last season - Cameron Antwi, Ethan Robson and Grant Ward - are the only players to depart.

After fielding two different sides in either half at Southport on Saturday, we could see some players getting 60 minutes under their belts in this game.

It’s expected Jordan Gabriel will return to training this week after his hamstring troubles, but this game is likely to come too soon for the right-back.

James Husband (hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures) will all miss out.

Tickets for Thursday night’s game, which kicks off at 7pm, are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (16-21 and 65+) and £5 for Under-16s.

Tonight, meanwhile, a Blackpool XI will face AFC Blackpool at Jepson Way (7.45pm kick-off).

Blackpool’s side will consist of Under-19 and development squad players.