Ethan Robson and Grant Ward released as Blackpool activate extra year for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest target

The midfielders were both out of contract and the Seasiders have taken the tough decision to let them go, as announced in the club’s retained list.

Ward hasn’t featured for the Seasiders since rupturing his achilles tendon against Bournemouth back in April.

The 27-year-old departs Bloomfield Road having made 56 appearances for the club since signing in January 2020, scoring twice.

He played a pivotal role in midfield during last season’s promotion from League One.

As for Robson, Blackpool had the option to take up an extra 12 months on his contract but they’ve decided against it.

The former Sunderland man had only made two appearances since being recalled from his loan with MK Dons in January.

The 25-year-old made 38 appearances in total in tangerine.

Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley, Richard Keogh, Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler were also out of contract, but the club has exercised its option to activate a further 12 months on all five.

This also applies to youngsters Brad Holmes and Ewan Bange.

Also leaving the club alongside Robson and Ward are youth-team players Ryan Grant, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Charlie Monks and Sky Sinclair - the son of former Seasider Trevor.

Both Dujon Sterling and Charlie Kirk have returned to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells.

“This is one of the most difficult parts of the job, informing players about their futures,” head coach Neil Critchley said.

“I would like to thank all of those leaving us for their efforts at Blackpool and wish them the very best for the future.

“I’d also like to thank our loan players who now return to their parent clubs for the contributions that they have made to our season back in the Championship.”

Contract options exercised on:

Keshi Anderson

Ewan Bange

Josh Bowler

Brad Holmes

Richard Keogh

Stuart Moore

Jordan Thorniley

Players leaving the club:

Cameron Antwi

Ryan Grant

Johnny Johnston

Matthew Liptrott

Charlie Monks

Ethan Robson

Sky Sinclair

Grant Ward

Loan players returning to parent clubs:

Charlie Kirk (Charlton Athletic)