Blackpool midfielder Grant Ward undergoes surgery on ruptured achilles tendon

The midfielder suffered the setback during Blackpool’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on August 21.

The 26-year-old, who went under the knife on Monday, is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Operation went well and the road to recovery starts now,” Ward posted on social media.

“Thanks to everyone for the messages.”

Ward’s boss Neil Critchley was full of praise for the midfielder after he suffered the injury blow, stressing how much the former Ipswich Town man will be missed.

“It will be a lengthy lay-off unfortunately,” he said.

Ward ruptured his achilles during the recent game against Bournemouth

“So all our thoughts are with Wardy because he has been fantastic for us. He’s been outstanding since I walked through the door.

“He’s someone I can trust. He’s a really reliable performer and we will miss him badly.”

With Matty Virtue a long-term injury absentee and Kevin Stewart only just returning from an ankle problem, Critchley turned to the transfer market before the deadline to try and bolster his midfield options.

Pool were frustrated in their attempts though, having approaches knocked back for Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) and Matt O’Riley (MK Dons).

The Seasiders were, however, able to bring in Ryan Wintle on loan from Cardiff City prior to the deadline.

Critchley does have options in the centre of midfield in the form of Stewart, Wintle, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey and Cameron Antwi.

Reece James and Callum Connolly are also two versatile players that are able to fill in there if required.