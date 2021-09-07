When are Blackpool back in action after the international break? Can I stream the game?

The Seasiders haven’t played a competitive game since Saturday, August 28, when they were cruelly beaten 2-1 by Millwall at The Den.

Kenny Dougall, Tyreece John-Jules and Shayne Lavery have since departed to link up with their national teams.

Dougall will be aiming to earn his fourth cap today when Australia take on Vietnam in a World Cup qualifier at 1pm UK time.

John-Jules could also be in action later today when England Under-21s host Kosovo in Milton Keynes.

Lavery, meanwhile, will be looking to return to Northern Ireland’s starting XI for their crunch qualifier against Switzerland on Wednesday.

The striker, who scored his first international goal in the 4-1 win against Lithuania last week, was an unused substitute for Northern Ireland’s 1-0 friendly win against Estonia on Sunday.

Neil Critchley's men finally return to league action this weekend

The trio will all return to the Fylde coast in time for Blackpool’s Championship fixture against Fulham on Saturday.

Neil Critchley’s side welcome the early pacesetters to Bloomfield Road, bidding to cause an upset against the side that currently top the second tier table with 13 points out of a possible 15.

Marco Silva’s side are among the bookies’ favourites to win automatic promotion this season following their relegation from the Premier League last time out.

The Seasiders, meanwhile, are still searching for their first league win on their return to the Championship.

Critchley’s men have picked up just two points from their opening five games, leaving them third from bottom.

Saturday’s game is the first of back-to-back home league fixtures for Pool, who also host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, this weekend’s game against Fulham is not available to stream for both supporters based in the UK and abroad.

While the match is behind the 3pm blackout in the UK, fans outside the country would normally be able to get access to a stream.

But that isn’t the case this weekend, as the match has been selected for overseas TV coverage.

“Set to be shown live by multiple broadcasters across Europe, Asia, North America and throughout the world, the match will therefore be unavailable to stream live internationally on Tangerine TV in countries covered by the EFL’s global television rights deal,” Blackpool said in a statement.