Kevin Stewart plays no part in Jamaica's World Cup qualifier as Blackpool midfielder looks to regain fitness

The midfielder was originally named in the Jamaican squad for the game, which the Reggae Boyz lost 3-0.

But the 27-year-old didn’t travel to Jamaica, Stewart opting to rest and take advantage of the international break having only just recovered from an ankle injury.

Stewart has only seen 23 minutes of competitive action so far this season, having come off the bench in Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall on August 28.

The midfielder’s cameo came three weeks after the former Liverpool and Hull City man injured his ankle in Blackpool’s friendly against Manchester City.

Stewart will now be hoping to take part in a full week’s worth of training ahead of Blackpool’s return to action against Fulham on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery will be looking to return to Northern Ireland’s starting XI for their crunch qualifier against Switzerland on Wednesday (7.45pm kick-off).

The striker, who scored his first international goal in the 4-1 win against Lithuania last week, was an unused substitute during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 friendly win against Estonia on Sunday.

Northern Ireland currently sit fourth in Group C on four points, three points adrift of Switzerland in second and seven points behind leaders Italy.

Tyreece John-Jules, meanwhile, will be looking to earn his first England Under-21 cap when Lee Carsley’s side take on Kosovo in Milton Keynes on Tuesday (7pm kick-off).

Kenny Dougall, meanwhile, could earn his fourth cap as Australia face Vietnam at 1pm (UK time) on Tuesday.