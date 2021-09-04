Former Blackpool defender Marc Bola charged with misconduct for social media post he made aged just 14

The alleged post, believed to be on Twitter, was made by the 23-year-old on April 14, 2012.

The FA’s charge of misconduct relates to a post which "is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper", including a reference to sexual orientation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged post by 23-year-old Bola was made on 14 April 2012.

Bola, who has made five Championship appearances for current club Middlesbrough this season, has until September 20 to respond.

Should the case go to a hearing, an independent regulatory commission will take the circumstances of the post into account.

A statement from the FA read: “Middlesbrough FC's Marc Bola has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on April 14, 2012.

Bola spent two spells with the Seasiders

“It is alleged that this post is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

“It is further alleged that this post constitutes an 'aggravated breach' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference to sexual orientation.

“The defender has until September 20, 2021 to provide his response to this charge.”

The left-back made 43 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring twice, having signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

He made the move to Boro a year later for an undisclosed fee.

Bola would briefly return to Bloomfield Road on loan during the 2019/20 season, making five appearances before the season was cut short by Covid.

The two sides are due to meet at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, September 18.

Bola came through Arsenal’s academy system and previously spent loan spells with Notts County and Bristol Rovers prior to joining Blackpool.