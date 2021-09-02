'I'm at a place where I feel wanted': Jordan Gabriel opens up on his return to Blackpool from Nottingham Forest

The defender sealed a sensational switch to Bloomfield Road on transfer deadline day after a summer of being chased by the Seasiders.

Last season’s loanee joined Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling - another right-back - in making the move to the Fylde coast yesterday.

Gabriel makes a permanent switch from Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.

The 22-year-old has also committed his long-term future to the club, signing an unprecedented four-year deal with the option to extend by 12 months.

The full-back, who made 35 appearances during a loan spell with the Seasiders last season, began the season with Forest - but Blackpool is where he truly felt at home.

“I’m delighted to be back and be at a place where I’m wanted,” Gabriel said.

Gabriel helped the Seasiders win promotion from League One last season

“I can’t wait to start and be in front of our fans. I’m over the moon, I’m just happy to be here.

“You want to make everyone smile and this move has definitely made me smile as well.”

The Seasiders have been without a specialist right-back for their opening five games of the Championship campaign.

Summer recruit Callum Connolly, who has played the majority of his football to date either at centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, has been the man filling in there.

The 23-year-old faces a ban after being shown a straight red card in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Millwall, leaving Neil Critchley without a right-back for their next league game against Fulham.

The fixture takes place after the international break on Saturday, September 11.

But Blackpool have now added Sterling and Gabriel to their books, the latter arriving after a protracted transfer saga that ran and ran for the majority of the summer.

The Seasiders, who faced competition from Sunderland, had previously been frustrated in their attempts to acquire the defender’s services, but Pool stayed patient and forced a late breakthrough.

“I loved my time here last season, we created a lot of memories and that’s what I’m wanting for the future,” Gabriel added.

“With the group we’ve got, hopefully we can do that.

“I’ve played in League Two (on loan with Scunthorpe United), I’ve played in League One, now it’s time to step-up and play in the Championship.”

At the time of going to print, Gabriel and Sterling were Blackpool’s only completed pieces of business on deadline day.

The Seasiders were, however, expecting to go right up until the 11pm deadline, with both ins and outs still on the cards.