Which players have stood out against Neil Critchley's side this season?

Alternative Championship team of the season based on players who impressed against Blackpool

The Championship’s team of the season included all the usual big hitters from Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 9:50 am

But not all of them necessarily stood out when they lined up against the Seasiders this season.

Here, thanks to some of your suggestions, we’ve put together an alternative XI of players who caught the eye against Neil Critchley’s side.

Feel free to agree or disagree...

1. GK - Mark Travers, Bournemouth

If it wasn’t for him, Blackpool would have been out of sight before Bournemouth snatched the three points late on during the game at Bloomfield Road in February.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

2. RB - Djed Spence, Nottingham Forest

Was given acres of space to operate in during the game in April, but he terrorised Blackpool down their right flank.

Photo: Tony Marshall

3. CB - Joe Worrall, Nottingham Forest

Calm and composed on the ball and carried out his defensive duties without breaking a sweat, much like Marvin Ekpiteta.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. CB - Aden Flint, Cardiff City

A nuisance in both boxes, the giant defender helped the Bluebirds bully Blackpool during their win at Bloomfield Road at the start of the season.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

