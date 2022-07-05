Dan Grimshaw opens up on concussion ordeal for the first time after signing new deal with Blackpool

The goalkeeper took a sickening blow to the head during the derby defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale in April.

Cameron Archer, who scored Preston’s winning goal later in the game, appeared to leave a knee in as he competed for a loose ball inside the Blackpool box.

Thankfully Grimshaw made a full recovery, although he didn’t make another appearance last season after fulfilling concussion protocol.

Addressing the incident, Grimshaw told Tangerine TV: “Coming in last year, I was fortunate to get an opportunity and it was good to just keep playing and keep playing in front of the fans and enjoy it.

“It was frustrating what happened in the Preston game, which was a game I was looking forward to.

“I just remember getting hit and thinking ‘how?’ because obviously I was getting to the ball first. After that on the pitch I tried to open my eyes and it was just spinning. I didn’t know where I was.

“I had to take my time with it. The club did everything it had to do to get me back and now I feel good.”

Grimshaw was speaking after penning a new three-year contract with the club, with an option to extend by 12 months.

The goalkeeper, who played during the second-half of Blackpool’s pre-season opener at Southport on Saturday, will now be looking to reclaim the number one jersey ahead of the curtain raiser against Reading on July 30.

Before that date, there’s still plenty of work to be done for Michael Appleton’s side, who take on Leeds United at York City’s LNER Community Stadium on Thursday evening.

“Pre-season has been good,” the 24-year-old added.

“The first day, it was a bit easier - although not too much - and then you get heavier.

“Pre-season for keepers is tough. You’ve got to protect your hips and shoulders and just get back used to landing after being off for five or six weeks.