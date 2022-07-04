Dan Grimshaw commits his long-term future to Blackpool by penning new contract

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Seasiders, with the club holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

It was rumoured at the end of last season that other clubs higher up the food chain were taking an interest in Grimshaw, but he’s put that speculation to bed by penning his new contract.

“We’ve been speaking over the summer about getting this done and I’m delighted to have it all finalised,” Grimshaw said.

“It’s something I was really keen on getting sorted, so to now be in a position where I can focus on the football and be here for the next few years is really pleasing.

“It’s been a really good first few weeks back in pre-season and everyone is looking to build on last year.

“It’s an exciting time under the new head coach and we’re all looking to push on this season.”

Grimshaw signs his new deal

The shot stopper arrived at Bloomfield Road on a free transfer last summer following his release from Manchester City.

Initially brought in as number two to Chris Maxwell, Grimshaw ended up making 29 appearances in all competitions - attracting plenty of plaudits along the way.

Maxwell suffered two serious knee injuries during the mid-part of the season, which handed Grimshaw his chance.