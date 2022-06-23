Blackpool to host Paul Ince's Reading in Michael Appleton's opening league game of the season

Reading will be the visitors to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, July 30 as the Seasiders kick off the campaign with a home game.

Ince, who has now taken charge of Reading on a permanent basis following an interim spell, replaced Appleton as Pool manager in 2013.

Paul’s son Tom, who enjoyed a three-year spell on the Fylde coast earlier in his career, has also since signed for the Royals.

The following week Appleton’s men make the trip to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City in their first away game of the season.

This is followed by a home game against Swansea City and a midweek trip to QPR, before a Lancashire derby against Championship newcomers Burnley at Turf Moor.

Like last season, the Seasiders host fierce rivals Preston North End at Bloomfield Road first on October 22, before making the short trip down the M55 to Deepdale on April 1.

Blackpool make the short trip to the DW Stadium on November 12, which will be their last game before the winter break as the season temporarily pauses for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Championship will halt from November 13 until December 9, a period which covers the group games and the first stage of knockout fixtures.

Pool make the trip across the M62 to Hull City on Boxing Day, before hosting Sunderland on New Year’s Day. A home game against Sheffield United is sandwiched in-between.

Appleton’s side play Cardiff City and Luton Town over the Easter double-header, beginning with the Bluebirds at home before making the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Pool’s last home game of the season comes against Millwall on Saturday, April 29.

The Seasiders then end the season with a long trip to Norfolk as they take on recently relegated top flight side Norwich City on the final day.

Blackpool will also discover their Carabao Cup first round opponents later today.