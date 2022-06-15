When Blackpool will find out their Carabao Cup first round opponents

The EFL has confirmed the Carabao Cup draw will take place live on Sky Sports News at 2.30pm on Thursday, June 23.

It will come after Blackpool’s Championship schedule is revealed at 9am the same day.

A total of 35 round one ties will be drawn, with EFL newcomers Stockport County and Grimsby Town to be included following from their recent promotion from the National League.

Burnley, Watford and the Premier League clubs not competing in Europe next season will join the competition in round two.

Carabao Cup holders Liverpool, who beat Chelsea on penalties in last season’s final, will join the competition at the third round stage along with the other Premier League sides in European competition.

As for the league schedule, full fixture lists will be published at the same time across the Championship, League One and League Two.

The Seasiders were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the second round stage last season

The campaign gets underway with the league opener on Saturday, July 30, a week earlier than usual due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The Championship will break away from games from Saturday, November 12 until Saturday, December 10, a period that covers the group stage and the opening round of knockout games.

Carabao Cup first round ties will be played on Tuesday, August 9.

The Seasiders, who are still without a head coach following Neil Critchley’s recent departure, are due to return to pre-season training next Monday.