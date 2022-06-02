Blackpool FC head coach Neil Critchley leaves club for Premier League job

The 43-year-old, who knows Gerrard from his previous role at Liverpool, has accepted the position of assistant head coach at Villa Park.
Appointed at Blackpool in March 2020, Critchley guided the Seasiders to a Championship promotion, via the play-offs, in his first full season, and was awarded the North-West Football Awards’ Manager of the Season accolade in November 2021 for his efforts.
He went on to lead Blackpool to a 16th place finish in the division last season with a tally of 60 points.
His decision to take up the opportunity in the Premier League comes after managing the Blackpool team in 109 competitive fixtures.
Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler said: “Neil has been a consummate professional ever since arriving at Blackpool and has really bought into what this club and town are all about. He has built up strong relationships with the staff, players and supporters and made some special memories for us all.“Naturally, we are disappointed to lose him, but thank him for all that he has achieved during his time at Bloomfield Road and wish him well in the Premier League with Aston Villa.“Our primary focus now turns to succession planning and making the best possible appointment to continue taking this great club of ours forward.”