Blackpool well beaten as they make big step-up in quality against Leeds United

Three of Leeds’ four goals came during the first-half, where the Seasiders were punished for some lax defending.

The second-half was much more even, but the home side still managed to extend their lead in the dying minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Appleton’s side struggled with the intensity of Leeds’ play at times, as they were constantly hurried and rushed into making mistakes.

Nevertheless, it was another good runout for Pool as they continue to ramp up their preparations for the season opener against Reading in just over three weeks.

Blackpool’s side also consisted of some youngsters, with Rob Apter forced to fill in at right-back once again due to absences and outgoings.

The game, billed as a sellout, took place at York City’s LNER Community Stadium while work is ongoing at both club’s respective pitches.

Maxwell appeals to the referee after Rodrigo makes it 3-0 to Leeds

The Seasiders were without Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures) as expected.

Jerry Yates was left out with a surprise knock, but it’s not thought to be anything serious.

Leeds, meanwhile, named a strong line-up with a number of first-team players, including Islian Meslier, Rob Koch and Joe Gelhardt, plus new signing Marc Roca.

The nominated home side made a strong start to the game, with Richard Keogh forced to make a vital early block to deny Junior Firpo.

In the fourth minute, Leeds thought they had opened the scoring when Joe Gelhardt scooped the ball over Chris Maxwell, but thankfully the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

The Whites did end up taking the lead six minutes later and it was a sloppy goal to concede from their point of view, as they switched off from a quick free-kick.

It left Robin Koch completely unmarked at the back post to tap home in acres of space after the ball had been played across Blackpool’s six-yard box.

Blackpool’s first chance of the evening was a good one, as Brad Holmes swept frustratingly wide from Rob Apter’s pullback.

Sonny Carey, who showed some lovely skill to create some space, set up Apter down the right who crossed the ball into a dangerous area. The ball bounced through a sea of bodies before reaching Holmes, almost taking him by surprise, resulting in the forward missing the target.

Pool would be made to pay for the miss midway through the first-half when Leeds doubled their lead - and once again the Seasiders only had themselves to blame.

Admittedly, it was a dangerous corner that swung into their box but Firpo was left completely unopposed to flick home from close range.

The Seasiders were forced into an early change as Jack Moore, a natural right-back, replaced Holmes - allowing Apter to move further up the field, having struggled defensively during the opening exchanges.

It didn’t make a great deal of difference though, as Leeds ran in a third on the half-hour mark following yet more calamitous defending.

Joe Gelhardt was left completely alone in the Blackpool box but stumbled at the crucial moment. Yet he still managed to roll the ball back to Rodrigo who did the rest by slamming home past a hapless Maxwell.

Luke Garbutt almost reduced the arrears on the stroke of half-time when he almost caught out Illan Meslier at his near post following some good build-up play, but the keeper got down well to make the save.

In what was a tough first-half, Sonny Carey still managed to impress again in glimpses while Josh Bowler looked a lot more threatening than what he did at Southport at the weekend.

There were predictably wholesale changes at the interval though, as Appleton changed the entire team apart from Moore and Apter.

One of Blackpool’s half-time subs Owen Dale attempted to lash a volley towards goal at the start of the second-half, but the winger didn’t quite catch all of it and a Leeds defender was able to head clear.

At the other end, Sam Greenwood curled a 25-yard free-kick narrowly over Dan Grimshaw’s crossbar.

The second-half was otherwise something of a non-event, as can often be the case in pre-season when both sides make a raft of changes.

With 13 minutes remaining, Callum Connolly went close with a close-range free-kick, beating the wall with a low effort but skipping his effort just wide of the post.

Blackpool’s best chance of the game fell to Shayne Lavery nine minutes from time as the striker was slipped in by CJ Hamilton, but the keeper stood tall to make the save from the Northern Irishman’s first-time effort.

The last real act of the game came four minutes from time when Mateo Joseph’s deflected strike wrongfooted Grimshaw to hand Leeds a fourth and final goal.

The Seasiders now depart for a pre-season training camp in Scotland on Sunday before returning to Bloomfield Road for their next friendly, and their first at home, against Rangers on Saturday, July 16.

TEAMS

Leeds: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, Drameh, Roca, Gray, Greenwood, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gelhardt

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Allen, Davis, Bate, Miller, McGurk, Joseph, Shackleton, Moore, Mullen

Blackpool’s first-half XI: Maxwell, Apter, Keogh, Thorniley, Garbutt, Dougall, Carey, Virtue, Bowler, Holmes (Moore), Madine

Second-half XI: Grimshaw, Moore, Ekpiteta, Tharme, Apter (Hughes), Connolly, Dale, Anderson, Lubala, Hamilton, Lavery