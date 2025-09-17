Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce is hopeful two of Blackpool’s newest recruits could be close to featuring in the same starting XI ahead of this weekend’s League One meeting against Barnsley.

The Seasiders boosted their depth in the wide areas on Deadline Day by adding St.Pauli’s Scott Banks on loan and bringing Josh Bowler back to Bloomfield Road for a third time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday afternoon, the latter of the two was introduced immediately into Blackpool’s starting line-up for an away trip to Northampton Town.

As the Seasiders’ dismal start to the season continued with a 1-0 defeat, which was their fifth loss in seven league outings, the 26-year-old was unable to make an impression.

After a sluggish 77 minutes at Sixfields, Bowler looked much brighter after being introduced off the bench in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy tie against Barrow.

Alongside an assist for Dale Taylor’s goal in the 5-0 win, the winger also came close to scoring himself on a couple of occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, after receiving a cameo against the Cobblers, Banks made a much bigger impression on his first start, as he claimed a brace in the victory over the Cumbrian outfit.

Considerations for Tykes visit

Josh Bowler | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Ahead of Barnsley’s visit to the Fylde Coast on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm), Bruce will have to consider whether his two most-recent additions are ready to fit into the same team.

In the Northampton loss, the 64-year-old opted to play Albie Morgan out on the left, after erring on caution.

“Was Sonny Carey an out and out winger? - You can play Albie on the left and play the system we want,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought on Saturday it was going to play too much to ask Banks and Bowler, thinking of the condition they’re in and the fact they’ve only been here two weeks. I made that decision, and it’s never right if you get beat; if you win then it’s not a problem.

“They’re here to start together, I’ve just got to look at them physically, tonight would’ve only done them the world of good.

“We knew it was a big call (on Saturday) with Josh because he has to work really hard to get into condition. Banksy is a bit more natural than that, so we’ll see what their numbers are like, see how they recover, and we’ll go from there.

“The squad is starting to take shape, I’m really pleased with it. We haven’t had the greatest of starts, but I do believe we will get better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloxham’s role

Tom Bloxham | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

After only starting one natural winger against the Cobblers on Saturday, four featured in Bruce’s XI for the Barrow game.

This included Tom Bloxham up front - who returned to the matchday squad after being excluded at the weekend.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road in January, the 21-year-old has played both out wide and up front at various points.

“The beauty is, he can play both adequately well,” Bruce added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s always played on the right, and played down the middle occasionally for Shrewsbury. When he came into the team, he played down the middle and did very well. It’s either or for me.”

The other natural winger who played out of position against the Bluebirds was CJ Hamilton, with the 30-year-old, who provided an assist for Ashley Fletcher, filling in at left back.

“We knew it was a bit of a risk,” Bruce stated.

“With a team who play a back five, and he’s up against a wing-back, it’s an experiment. Defensively we know he might get caught, but when he’s got that quality to get the cross in - it’s what he’s on the pitch for.”