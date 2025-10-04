Latest situation surrounding Blackpool V AFC Wimbledon as Storm Amy hits the UK

Blackpool take on AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Blackpool’s meeting with AFC Wimbledon is still currently set to go ahead this afternoon - as Steve Bruce’s side look to pick up a vital three points.

With Storm Amy hitting the UK overnight, conditions are expected to be tough for the two teams at Bloomfield Road (K.O. 3pm).

As of 11am, there were no concerns over this impacting the actual fixture, with the wind speed expected to drop.

The Seasiders will continue to monitor the situation, but for now the game will go ahead as planned.

Bruce’s side will be looking to pick themselves up after squandering a two-goal lead in Tuesday night’s 2-2 with Luton Town.

That result leaves Blackpool with just eight points from their opening 10 games.

