Latest situation surrounding Blackpool V AFC Wimbledon as Storm Amy hits the UK

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Oct 2025, 11:17 BST
Blackpool take on AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Blackpool’s meeting with AFC Wimbledon is still currently set to go ahead this afternoon - as Steve Bruce’s side look to pick up a vital three points.

With Storm Amy hitting the UK overnight, conditions are expected to be tough for the two teams at Bloomfield Road (K.O. 3pm).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As of 11am, there were no concerns over this impacting the actual fixture, with the wind speed expected to drop.

The Seasiders will continue to monitor the situation, but for now the game will go ahead as planned.

Bruce’s side will be looking to pick themselves up after squandering a two-goal lead in Tuesday night’s 2-2 with Luton Town.

That result leaves Blackpool with just eight points from their opening 10 games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Your next story from the Gazette: Bruce slams penalty decision as Blackpool concede two late goals to draw with Luton.

To subscribe to the Blackpool Gazette's excellent Blackpool FC coverage and more - click here.

Related topics:BlackpoolStorm AmySteve BruceLuton Town
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice