Blackpool injury news V AFC Wimbledon: Five out of weekend test

Blackpool take on AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Blackpool are currently going through an early-season injury crisis – with five players set to miss Saturday’s game against AFC Wimbledon.

Up until a few weeks ago, there was pretty much a full bill of health at Bloomfield Road, but the picture has quickly changed.

This comes at an already difficult time for Steve Bruce, with his side managing just eight points in their opening 10 games this season.

That cause wasn’t helped on Tuesday night against Luton Town, with Blackpool squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2.

Here’s the latest squad news:

James Husband

James Husband has been a constant inclusion on this list so far this season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.

In his latest update on the club captain earlier this month, Bruce said: “We still know it’s going to be another seven or eight weeks - maybe even a little bit more. We understood that when he had the operation.”

George Honeyman

George Honeyman picked up a calf injury in the Seasiders’ last home outing against Barnsley.

The midfielder was forced off the pitch during the second half of the 1-0 win, with a six-week recovery time set.

Scott Banks

Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Also in the meeting with the Tykes, Scott Banks had to be withdrawn as well after suffering an ankle injury.

The St. Pauli is set to be sidelined for the next month, with his bright start to life in Tangerine quickly being halted.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Niall Ennis picked up a calf injury in the first half of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City.

A scan on the striker has revealed he will now be absent for the next eight to 10 weeks, leaving Blackpool with limited options up front.

“It’s a real frustration because Niall scored three goals in his first few games,” Bruce said on Monday.

“He’s had an impact since he first walked through the door, and we were delighted to get his services full time, so it’s sods law.

“He took off for a jump and tore his calf very badly.”

Danny Imray

Danny Imray | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Danny Imray became the latest addition to the Seasiders’ injury list on Tuesday, with a stretcher required to help the fullback off in the first half.

Providing an update on the Crystal Palace fullback, Bruce said: “Unfortunately he’s going to have an operation on his knee on Saturday, he’s torn a meniscus, which in old terms is a cartilage. We think he’s going to be at least three months.

“Our immediate thought for Danny is he’s a young loan player, we can see the talent he’s got. He’s made a difference to us coming into the team. Let’s hope the operation is a success and he has a full recovery.

“He will go back to Palace for two or three weeks and then we’ll have dialogue. We have to understand that he’s their player so what they want, they will get.”

