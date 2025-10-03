Blackpool take on AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Steve Bruce states he’s still determined to enjoy success with Blackpool - and will not give up.

The Seasiders have endured a tough start to the League One season, winning just two of their opening eight games ahead of their meeting with AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road this Saturday.

Results leave Bruce’s side in the bottom four on just eight points - all of which have come at home.

The experienced manager joined Blackpool last September, just under two years on from his previous role in the dugout.

While his time on the Fylde Coast has been a rollercoaster experience so far, the 64-year-old states he’s still enjoying it and hasn’t lost confidence in achieving his goals.

“I’m here because it’s a great club and the owner wants the club to be in the Championship - I’d love to be able to do that for him,” he said.

“The people who work at the club - their aim is to go up and then see what we can do after that.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it because of the people who employ me and the supporters who have been really decent to me.

“There’s no walking away from it, that will never happen. I’ve walked away and quit before because of other circumstances, not just because of results that’s for sure.

“There were times last year where I thought we were really close. Obviously there’s been a big turnaround.

“We’ve had a disappointing start to the season, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the past year, and their must be something sick in me, because I quite enjoy it when you’re up against it because you’re tested then.

“We have to get a result on Saturday, but it’s gone up and down too quickly like that Big Dipper around the corner.”

Roll your sleeves up

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Bruce states he isn’t currently paying too much attention to the league table, and is more focussed on ensuring his side put themselves in a position to enjoy a winning run.

“I’ve not looked just yet,” he admitted.

“I know we’ve not had the best of starts but I’m quietly confident that over the winter months we will have a strong enough squad to deal with what we’re dealing with right now.

“People look at the table and think ‘hold on a minute.’

“At the end of the day, we’ve lost too many games, so we have to accept that. So whether you’re Steve Bruce or Graham Potter, we all understand the ramifications of football these days. It’s not easy but you’ve got to roll your sleeves up.”