Ian Evatt has been appointed as Blackpool head coach.

It seems as if Ian Evatt has had his heart set on the top job at Blackpool for a while - with his past comments making his ambition clear.

The former Seasiders defender has put pen to paper on a deal at Bloomfield Road until June 2028, and will be hoping to replicate the success he enjoyed as a player - during which time he won promotion from both League One and the Championship under Simon Grayson and Ian Holloway respectively.

Since hanging up his playing boots in 2018, the 43-year-old has enjoyed a pretty successful coaching career on the whole.

During his time with Barrow he won the National League title, while a four-and-a-half year stint with Bolton Wanderers saw him deliver promotion from League Two and the EFL Trophy.

The Trotters were also close to reaching the Championship, but were defeated by Oxford United in the 2024 play-off final, with Evatt’s departure from the Toughsheet Community Stadium coming six months later.

Past words on Blackpool

Ian Evatt | Blackpool FC

Back in May, the retired centre back was among several Blackpool promotion winners to return to Bloomfield Road for a legends game.

After the match, Evatt spoke highly of his time with the club, and even hinted he was open to return down the line.

“It’s really special - the minute you walk into this building, the emotions and the feeling comes back,” he said.

“Even though we’ve not seen each other for so long, put us in a room together and it’s like we’ve never been apart. The banter just started flying straight away, we had a really special bond here; something I’ve never seen replicated since, whether that’s playing or being a manager.

“Those times are hard to recreate, but you appreciate them. We appreciated them at the time, but I think everyone knows how special that group of players were.

“We had some amazing memories here, and this football club will always be close to my heart. They’ve always given me a warm welcome, this club is very dear to me. I spent the greatest period of my life in this shirt, this town, these colours - hopefully I can come back again soon.”