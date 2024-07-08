Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment the lead singer of Rock band James surfed the crowd at Lytham Festival.

Tim Booth joined the crowd during his performance on the final night on the popular Lancashire festival.

Dressed in a cream coat the singer can be seen climbing onto the shoulders of fans while belting out his hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had to be helped to keep his balance by fellow fans before dismounting and making his way back to the stage.