Last night, British music legends James provided a spell-binding finale to an incredible five days of TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2024.
Accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Gospel Choir, James were supported by superstar collaborator and sensational solo artist Johnny Marr, and fellow Manchester indie outfit Inspiral Carpets.
Take a look at 35 photos from the fabulous finale below:
1. Lytham Festival's finale
xx pictures from Sunday night at Lytham Fest | Lytham Festival/National World
2. Crowds enjoying Lytham Fest
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and friends | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. James
Headliners James | Lytham Festival
4. Crowds enjoying Lytham Fest
An excited festival go-er | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
5. Crowds enjoying Lytham Fest
Love birds in the crowd | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
6. Inspiral Carpets
Inspiral Carpets' Clint Boon | Lytham Festival
