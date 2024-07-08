35 fabulous pictures from Lytham Festival 2024's grand finale feauturing James & Johnny Marr

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:35 BST

Lytham Festival 2025 has sadly come to an end but it sure went out with a bang as these photos from Sunday’s event demonstrate!

Last night, British music legends James provided a spell-binding finale to an incredible five days of TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2024.

Accompanied by the Orca22 Orchestra and the Manchester Inspirational Voices Gospel Choir, James were supported by superstar collaborator and sensational solo artist Johnny Marr, and fellow Manchester indie outfit Inspiral Carpets.

Take a look at 35 photos from the fabulous finale below:

xx pictures from Sunday night at Lytham Fest

1. Lytham Festival's finale

xx pictures from Sunday night at Lytham Fest | Lytham Festival/National World

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and friends

2. Crowds enjoying Lytham Fest

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh and friends | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Headliners James

3. James

Headliners James | Lytham Festival

An excited festival go-er

4. Crowds enjoying Lytham Fest

An excited festival go-er | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Love birds in the crowd

5. Crowds enjoying Lytham Fest

Love birds in the crowd | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Inspiral Carpets' Clint Boon

6. Inspiral Carpets

Inspiral Carpets' Clint Boon | Lytham Festival

