The atmosphere was electric as the festival’s increased capacity saw a record-breaking crowd fill Lytham’s iconic Green for a night that will live long in the memory.

Liam Fray, Michael Campbell and Daniel Moores gave the crowd a hit-packed set which included Cavorting, Notion, Take Over The Word, Pink Cactus Café, The 17th, Cloud, Modern Love, What Took You So Long and the iconic anthem Not Nineteen Forever.

Rising indie star Nieve Ella opened the show before The Kooks delivered an incredible set to fully warm up the capacity crowd.

Lytham Festival 2024 continues on Saturday with pop’s ‘Nutty Boys’ Madness headlining with support from Rick Astley and Lightning Seeds.

The show will also include full coverage of England’s 2024 Euro 2024 Quarter-Final which will be shown on a massive screen on stage before Rick Astley’s set.

The Lightning Seeds will even be performing their 1996 England Euros hit ‘Three Lions’ before kick-off! s it finally coming home?

On Sunday, Manchester comes to the Fylde coast with a headlining orchestral set from indie legends James and support from Johnny Marr, Inspiral Carpets and The Magic Numbers.

For more information and to order tickets, visit wwwlythamfestival.com

