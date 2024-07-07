Saturday at Lancashire’s TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival kicked off with a set by the legendary Lightning Seeds, who warmed up football fans with a live performance of the anthemic Three Lions.
A capacity 25,000 crowd, featuring boxer Ricky Hatton and his partner TV star Claire Sweeney, then witnessed England’s quarter final Euro victory on the largest screening of the game in Lancashire.
Following the victory, pop icon Rick Astley performed an hour long hit filled set followed by headliners and ultimate nutty boys Madness.
Take a look at 17 pictures from the day below:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.