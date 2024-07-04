160 incredible pics of Lytham Festival's big opening night, from Hozier to Lord Huron & Brittany Howard

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:18 BST

One of the biggest festival’s in the UK kicked off in style last night.

Welcoming an array of stars to the North West, Lytham Festival started off with a classic bang.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Here are some of our best pictures from the grand opening night at TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival.

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

In the mood for some old school? Be sure not to miss some of our awesome recent retro pieces...

Preston's roughest pubs, clubs, and bars from down the years according to you

I had some incredible nights out there... 27 hilarious retro pics of party people at Revolution in Preston

33 astonishing retro pics of historic Preston in 1969, from St George’s Shopping Centre to the Railway Station

I can barely remember the 1980s now! 36 unseen retro pics to transport you back to Preston in 1986 & 1988

1. Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival

Photo Sales

2. Crowds enjoying themselves on the opening night of Lytham Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Brittany Howard performs at Lytham Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. Crowds enjoying themselves on the opening night of Lytham Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

5. Crowds enjoying themselves on the opening night of Lytham Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales

6. Crowds enjoying themselves on the opening night of Lytham Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 27
Next Page
Related topics:North WestLancashireBarsPubsPrestonBlackpoolMusic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.