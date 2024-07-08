Here's how you can get cheap tickets to Lytham Festival 2025 as the 2024 event finishes with bang
and live on Freeview channel 276
Between Wednesday, July 3 and Sunday July 7, over 100,000 people attended the highlighly anticipated Lytham Festival 2024 which saw Hozier, Shania Twain, Courteeners, Madness and James all headline successive nights.
Festival organisers are heralding the event their most successful to date, thanks to its viral success and it’s record breaking numbers.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emailsor the Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
On Thursday, Global superstar Shania Twain’s invite for Lytham St Annes resident Ken Northall to join her on stage during her performance saw the 81-year-old superfan feature on news outlets in the USA and Australia.
Meanwhile a headlining set from Manchester rock outfit Courteeners on Friday marked the festival’s largest ever crowd with 25,000 people and on Saturday, a choir of 20,000 voices joined Lightning Seeds in singing their iconic Three Lions before watching England’s Euro quarter final victory on a huge 15m by 10m LED screen.
Now only the day after the festival’s finale, organsiers have revealed how you can get tickets for Lytham Fetsival 2025!
What have organisers said?
Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “What a week! Every year we endeavour to bring the very best possible Lytham Festival to Lancashire and this week we have done just that.
“We’ve had huge international artists performing on our stage, we’ve welcomed more than 100,000 people to our hometown of Lytham and we’ve made headlines across the globe. Added to that is the fact we celebrated England’s quarter-final victory with 20,000 fans. It’s been an incredible week and we can’t wait to do it all over again next year.
“We already have the makings of an amazing line-up for 2025 so get your five-day passes now and we’ll see you back on The Green next summer.”
How can I get my tickets for Lytham Festival 2025?
TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival 2025 will return Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 6.
Five day passes went on sale at 9am TODAY (Monday, July 8) from lythamfestival.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.