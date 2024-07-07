Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Madness, Rick Astley, the England game, this was my perfect day at Lytham Festival.

Lytham Festival was amazing and I had an incredible day.

The event opened with the band Kid Kapichi who I had not heard of previously but who got the crowd going for the rest of the event. It did make me laugh when the band announced that one of the songs was about robbing supermarkets but overall, I did enjoy their music and especially the deep electric guitar.

In between sets I went to treat myself with a pint from one of the festival bars. I ordered a pint of Brewdog lost lager and while I am not usually a fan of IPA type beers, I enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Patrick at Lytham Festival | National World

The Lightning Seeds were the next band to take to the stage. They opened the show with their first song ‘Change’ which got the Lytham crowd up singing and dancing.

I particularly enjoyed their second to last song, titled ‘the Life of Riley’ and I thought that the lead singer did a really good job of hyping the crowd up for seeing Madness later on by talking about how amazing they were during sound checks.

But the best song by a country mile that The Lightning Seeds did was ‘Three Lions’ right before the England vs Switzerland game was shown. The entire crowd was on their feet and singing as one.

The Lightning Seeds performing on stage. Credit: Lytham Festival | submit

I felt especially lucky to be able to watch the football on a massive screen in the middle of a festival crowd. Hearing the crowd cheering and shouting was amazing and the atmosphere when England scored was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t say that I especially enjoyed watching the final penalties but the roar from the crowd when England won was so loud and it was an unforgettable moment. I was very happy to have been in the best possible location to watch England win.

After I had bought myself another pint, along with some chicken and chips, it was time to get onto the main acts of the day. Rick Astley and Madness. I was super excited to see Rick Astley live and to sing along to his iconic song, ‘Never gonna give you up’.

He came out and made lots of jokes with the crowd and got everyone up and singing along. I thought that the absolute highlight of his set was at the end, when Rick sang ACDC’s ‘Highway to Hell’, or ‘Never gonna give you up’ - I could hear the entire crowd singing along to that song and it was just the perfect concert atmosphere.

Left: Rick Astley. Right: Suggs from Madness. Credit: Lytham Festival | Credit: Lytham Festival

Finally it was time for the main act which was the Iconic band Madness. They came on stage to cheering from the 25 thousand strong crowd and began their set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though I was not too familiar with Madness’s songs I thoroughly enjoyed myself. The songs I did know, ‘House of Fun’, ‘Our House’, ‘Baggy Trousers’ and ‘It Must be Love’ were fantastic. It was crazy to look out across the crowd and see so many people dancing to the music.