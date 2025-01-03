I fled Blackpool's Sunset Guest House with my baby after finding him covered in bed bugs - May's top stories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:44 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:28 GMT

May 2024 saw a packed month of news from a car lost to the sea and a National Lottery low

These are the stories which were making the headlines...

Here are the links: I won £10,000 on a scratchcard but I haven't received a penny because the National Lottery are 'ghosting' me

39 pulse-raising nightlife pictures of pubs, clubs, and restaurants in Poulton back in the day

Poulton's Emmerdale star Joe Warren Plant responds to claims he works at a Blackpool pub to supplement salary

Holiday tragedy for Blackpool family as all 11 injured in Turkey horror crash

Take a look at 21 of the grottiest parts of the Fylde Coast - including spots in Blackpool and Lytham

Poulton Indian restaurant Dalvee's issues heartbreaking appeal for customers

I fled Blackpool's Sunset Guest House with my baby at 2am after finding him covered in bed bugs

£35k Volkswagen lost to sea after being stranded on Cleveleys beach

I didn't realise Blackpool's first 'Big One' rollercoaster was outside the Winter Gardens - 31 retro pics

A Volkswagen was lost to the sea after being stranded on the beach in Cleveleys today. The Tiguan Allspace SUV - which costs around £35,000 new - was found abandoned and stuck in the sand. It appeared to be in good condition but was without its registration plates, leading some to question whether it had been stolen.

1. Taken by the waves...

A Volkswagen was lost to the sea after being stranded on the beach in Cleveleys today. The Tiguan Allspace SUV - which costs around £35,000 new - was found abandoned and stuck in the sand. It appeared to be in good condition but was without its registration plates, leading some to question whether it had been stolen. | submit

Photo Sales
Readers have called for action to clan up the grottiest areas on the Fylde Coast. They included spots in Blackpool and Lytham St. Annes

2. Grot spots...

Readers have called for action to clan up the grottiest areas on the Fylde Coast. They included spots in Blackpool and Lytham St. Annes | submit

Photo Sales
A family from Blackpool have been involved in a serious bus crash in Turkey. All 11 members of the family - adults, teenagers and younger children - were riding on a tourist bus yesterday when it crashed in the Manavgat district of Antalya, one of the country’s most popular tourist spots

3. Holiday crash

A family from Blackpool have been involved in a serious bus crash in Turkey. All 11 members of the family - adults, teenagers and younger children - were riding on a tourist bus yesterday when it crashed in the Manavgat district of Antalya, one of the country’s most popular tourist spots | submit

Photo Sales
A young mum was forced to flee a Blackpool guest house after she found her baby boy riddled with bed bugs. Blackpool Council arranged for Courtney Collins, 19, to stay at the Sunset Guest House in Palatine Road (not to be confused with The Sunset Hotel in Banks Street) with her one-year-old, where she made the grim discovery

4. Bed bugs...

A young mum was forced to flee a Blackpool guest house after she found her baby boy riddled with bed bugs. Blackpool Council arranged for Courtney Collins, 19, to stay at the Sunset Guest House in Palatine Road (not to be confused with The Sunset Hotel in Banks Street) with her one-year-old, where she made the grim discovery | submit

Photo Sales
The Royal Carlton Hotel was on the market for £900,000. The owners had slashed the price from £1.1m

5. For sale...

The Royal Carlton Hotel was on the market for £900,000. The owners had slashed the price from £1.1m | submit

Photo Sales
Lancashire born Emmerdale actor Joe Warren Plant had been spotted working at a pub in Blackpool so we approached his team to find out if he is really boosting his wage with some bartending shifts... a source said it 'was a little side line job to earn him some extra cash on the side.'

6. Side line...

Lancashire born Emmerdale actor Joe Warren Plant had been spotted working at a pub in Blackpool so we approached his team to find out if he is really boosting his wage with some bartending shifts... a source said it 'was a little side line job to earn him some extra cash on the side.' | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNational LotteryCarsEmmerdaleWinter Gardens
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice