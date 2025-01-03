These are the stories which were making the headlines...
1. Taken by the waves...
A Volkswagen was lost to the sea after being stranded on the beach in Cleveleys today. The Tiguan Allspace SUV - which costs around £35,000 new - was found abandoned and stuck in the sand. It appeared to be in good condition but was without its registration plates, leading some to question whether it had been stolen.
2. Grot spots...
Readers have called for action to clan up the grottiest areas on the Fylde Coast. They included spots in Blackpool and Lytham St. Annes
3. Holiday crash
A family from Blackpool have been involved in a serious bus crash in Turkey. All 11 members of the family - adults, teenagers and younger children - were riding on a tourist bus yesterday when it crashed in the Manavgat district of Antalya, one of the country's most popular tourist spots
4. Bed bugs...
A young mum was forced to flee a Blackpool guest house after she found her baby boy riddled with bed bugs. Blackpool Council arranged for Courtney Collins, 19, to stay at the Sunset Guest House in Palatine Road (not to be confused with The Sunset Hotel in Banks Street) with her one-year-old, where she made the grim discovery
5. For sale...
The Royal Carlton Hotel was on the market for £900,000. The owners had slashed the price from £1.1m
6. Side line...
Lancashire born Emmerdale actor Joe Warren Plant had been spotted working at a pub in Blackpool so we approached his team to find out if he is really boosting his wage with some bartending shifts... a source said it 'was a little side line job to earn him some extra cash on the side.'
