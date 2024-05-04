Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Volkswagen was lost to the sea after being stranded on the beach in Cleveleys today.

The Tiguan Allspace SUV - which costs around £35,000 new - was found abandoned and stuck in the sand today.

Going, going...gone. The car was left to sink below the waves on Cleveleys beach. Pic credit: Susan Santoro

It appeared to be in good condition but was without its registration plates, leading some to question whether it had been stolen.

The car was visible at low tide this afternoon but will again sink below the waves when high tide returns at around 9pm this evening.