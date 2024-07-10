With it’s charming restaurants, idyllic small town pubs and a nightlife which actually rivalled other towns, it was the choice for many.
All centred round the town square, the next pub was just a short stagger away and the restaurants were bunched together.
I, for one, would love to go back to those times, have one more night out!
These pictures rewind to Poulton’s nightlife back in the day, focusing on pubs, bars and restaurants.
