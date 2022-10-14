News you can trust since 1873
The opening night of The Residence

21 scenes of nights out at The Residence in Poulton-le-Fylde right back to when it first opened in the 00s

The Residence in Vicarage Road was a massive hit in the noughties and these photos revisit some of those brilliant nights which you are bound to remember.

By Claire Lark
29 minutes ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 4:10pm

But are you pictured? You might be able to spot yourself, or your mates...

1. The Residence

Friends on a night out in 2001

Photo: Submit

2. The Residence

Fran Cosgrove guest appearance at The Residence in Poulton, 2005. Photo by Faces in Places

Photo: Submit

3. The Residence

Staff at The Residence nightclub in Poulton were celebrating after scooping four titles in the Gazette Weekend Entertainment Awards. Owner Elliott Simpson, Bar Manager Jimmy Sponder, DJ Tony King, and Head Doorman Steve Wood

Photo: Rob Lock

4. The Residence

Two clubbers on a night out in 2001

Photo: Submit

