That is a long time and its stands as a testament to Blackpool’s vibrant entertainment and cultural heritage.
Opened in 1878 the grand Victorian complex has hosted everything from glittering ballroom dances to star-studded concerts in the Opera House with top names performing there.
One of the most memorable was when The Rolling Stones were forced to leave the stage when the audience began to riot!
The venue encapsulates an era when Blackpool was the epitome of British seaside glamour and it is still as strong today, as ever.
Did you know that a rollercoaster operated outside the Winter Gardens? I didn’t realise until stumbling over one of the pictures. In its day this was THE Big One.
The Mountains of Russia, or Les Montagnes Russes roller coaster brought white knuckle thrills to visitors in the outside pleasure gardens of the Winter Gardens. Who knew?
