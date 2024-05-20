Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lancashire born Emmerdale actor Joe Warren Plant has been spotted working at a pub in Blackpool so we approached his team to find out if he is really boosting his wage with some bartending shifts...

22-year-old Joe is best-known for playing Jacob Gallagher in the ITV soap but last week, a member of the public entered a pub in the popular seaside town and was shocked to see him pulling pints.

In the pictures, Joe, who was born in Blackpool but grew up in Poulton-le-Fylde can be seen wearing a “Rytham and Brews” black T-shirt as he pours various pints.

Rytham and Brew is a brewery pub located at 139 Church Street, Blackpool.

Emmerdale's Joe Warren-Plant spotted pouring a pint in a pub in Blackpool. Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com

What has been said about the pictures?

Speaking exclusively to the Sun, a source said: "He’s only just recently started working in the pub pulling pints for the last few weeks, he’s fairly new to it all and is being taught by other staff on what to do.

"He’s still on screen in Emmerdale, so this is a little side line job to earn him some extra cash on the side."

Commenting on the newly released pictures, the source continued: “Shocked punters couldn’t believe their eyes when they walked in to find him behind the bar serving them, but Joe is an ordinary boy from Blackpool.”

The Sun also reported that Joe actually knows the owner and is “just helping out a bit when he gets the chance” according to an insider.

Does Joe actually work there?

A spokesperson for Joe’s management team, Red Door, refuted the claims and confirmed he does not work in the pub.

Who is Joe Warren Plant?

Former Baines High School pupil Joe first appeared in Emmerdale in 2010 when he was just eight years old and he has gone on to feature in many major storylines, receiving numerous British Soap Awards nominations.

His character Jacob was temporarily written out of Emmerdale in November 2020 to allow for Joe to compete in ITV’s Dancing on Ice alongside professional skater Vanessa Bauer.

He was the youngest contestant to ever compete on the popular ice skating show but sadly had to withdraw from the show in Febraury 2021 after testing positive for Covid-19.