Researchers at Spin Genie UK have examined the data, examining each athlete’s estimated earnings per Instagram post to identify the highest-paid athletes.
Making up to £41,947 per post, below is the top 10 UK athletes that earn the most on Instagram.
Included in the list is Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury add Burnley burn cricketer James Anderson, but find out just how much they earn and who else earns even more by reading on.
1. Highest-earning athletes on social media
Lewis Hamilton, Tyson Fury and James Anderson feature
2. Lewis Hamilton
The Formula One star makes an estimated £41,947 per Instagram post
3. Harry Kane
The footballer makes an estimated £14,248 per Instagram post
4. Lando Norris
The Formula One star makes an estimated £12,019 per Instagram post
5. Dele Alli
The footballer makes an estimated £10,109 per Instagram post
6. Raheem Sterling
The footballer makes an estimated £9,870 per Instagram post
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.