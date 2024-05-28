Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“It’s unbelievably sad, but we’re not giving up” says a local chef who found her award-winning restaurant deserted at the weekend.

Seema Dalvi posted a picture of her empty Breck Road restaurant, Dalvee’s, on Facebook on Saturday.

It followed one of the quietest Friday nights in the restaurant’s memory, prompting Seema to share her concerns on social media.

“Unbelievably sad to see this,” she said. “This was a picture yesterday around 8pm. It’s been like this since March.

Dalvees in Breck Road, Poulton says it has been struggling in recent weeks. Credit: Dalvees

“We had two or three weekends busy-ish otherwise it’s been like this.”

A deflated Seema suggested that if the low-turnout at the restaurant continues, then she might be forced to close the doors for good.

In February, the 43-year-old closed her Lytham branch of Dalvee’s in Clifton Street, next to the Ship & Royal pub.

Later that month, diners were escorted out of her Poulton restaurant on a busy Friday evening after a 50-year-old suffered a fatal fall inside the venue.

Karen Taylor was rushed to hospital after reportedly falling down stairs at the Breck Road branch on February 23. She never recovered and died in hospital the following week.

Seema Dalvi, the award-winning chef who runs the Dalvee restaurant Breck Road, Poulton

“Should we hang on to winter?”

Seema said: “The current climate has been challenging, and we've held onto hope, believing that spring and summer would bring brighter days. Yet, here we are, asking ourselves, 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 w𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫?”

Seema then issued a rallying call for residents to visit her struggling restaurant, promising them fresh dishes with lots of flavour.

“Local family run restaurants like ours need your support,” added Seema.

“As you know everything gets cooked fresh at Dalvee without compromising on flavours. We do have a very good reputation and a lot of good reviews. I am really thankful for that.

“Yes we do have a good collection of alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks too at low prices.

“Please do help us, we are not giving up. We know our food and hospitality is really good. Your support will help us to stand out from the crowd.”