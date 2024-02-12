Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Indian restaurant in Lytham has shut its doors for good.

Dalvee, next to the Ship & Royal pub in Clifton Street, announced it was closing with immediate effect on Sunday.

The restaurant was known for its authentic Indian street food served with a contemporary twist, earning a 4.5 rating on Google reviews.

Owner Seema Dalvi, who also has a branch of Dalvee's in Poulton, said the Lytham closure was due to difficulties finding 'experienced staff members'.

"Behind every great dining experience are the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to make it happen," said Seema. "And we could never find the experienced staff members and creative culinary experts. Hence the closure of Dalvee Lytham."

The 43-year-old chef, born in Mumbai, will continue to serve her popular fusion of traditional and contemporary Indian dishes at her Poulton restaurant in Breck Road.

Since opening Dalvee's, Seema has won a number of coveted food awards including Chef of the Year and Restaurant of the Year at the 2024 Asian & Curry Awards.

Full statement from restaurant owner

Posting on Facebook, Seema said: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our beloved DALVEE LYTHAM restaurant to address staff matters.

"We have cherished every moment spent serving you, creating delicious street food, and making memories that will last a lifetime.

"Behind every great dining experience are the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to make it happen. And we could never find the experienced staff members and creative culinary experts.

"Hence the closure of Dalvee Lytham. Nevertheless, we have transferred over our experienced chef and the manager to our flag ship restaurant Dalvee Poulton.

"As we reflect on our journey, we are filled with gratitude for the unwavering support and loyalty that you have shown us throughout our journey at Lytham.

"Your visits, support and love have been the fuel that kept us going, and for that, we are forever grateful."

Seema added: "Although this chapter in Lytham is coming to a close, we will always cherish the memories shared with you and the joy that came with serving our community.

"We are proud of the legacy that we leave behind and the impact that we have made.

"Dalvee Poulton Restaurant, with a strong culinary team of chefs and dedicated front house staff, are looking forward to welcome you all there, with a passion.