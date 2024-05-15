Take a look at 21 of the grottiest parts of the Fylde Coast - including spots in Blackpool and Lytham

By Sam Quine
Published 15th May 2024, 17:54 BST

Are there spots in your area that need cleaning up? Readers have called for action in these parts of the Fylde Coast.

The build-up of litter is a growing problem in many areas of the county and the Fylde Coast is no stranger to grotty areas.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Many residents in these Fylde Coast towns have become frustrated with the piles of rubbish on streets so have begun calling for action.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to submit what parts of their area they felt needed cleaning up and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 of the grottiest parts of the Fylde Coast - including spots in Blackpool and Lytham St. Annes:

Central Drive, Blackpool

1. Central Drive

Central Drive, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Northfleet Avenue, Fleetwood

2. Northfleet Avenue

Northfleet Avenue, Fleetwood

Photo Sales
Ribble Road, Blackpool

3. Ribble Road

Ribble Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Lytham Road, Blackpool

4. Lytham Road

Lytham Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Bond Street, Blackpool

5. Bond Street

Bond Street, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Dickson Road, Blackpool

6. Dickson Road

Dickson Road, Blackpool

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLitterResidentsLythamRubbish

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.