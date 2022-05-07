Poulton Town Jaguars Under 10s received almost £500 from Kingswood Homes to buy themselves a new football strip.

The team plays in the Under 10s Poulton and District Primary League with matches held across the Fylde coast. The players train at Baines High School and Poulton Civic Centre

The club’s Chris McKinnon said: “They have been together since they were six and seven, initially playing five aside, and have added players and progressed to seven aside.

Kingswood Homes has helped Poulton Town Jaguars get a new kit for the team

"Without sponsorship grassroots football would really struggle to survive and the sponsorship from Kingswood Homes means the world to the team. Having the same kit enables the team to look and feel the part. It also helps boost confidence, encourages team spirit and builds a sense of belonging and professionalism that they all aspire to, as they all replicate their idols that they watch on TV.

“Without the support from Kingswood Homes it would be down to parents to kit out their child as well as pay players’ monthly subs and for some this can be a stretch too far, so the funding really helps our team and the whole the grassroots football community.”

While the team trains around five miles from Kingswood’s Elswick development, The Hawthorns, it’s a cause that’s close to home for Kingswood as construction director Stuart Bullough’s son plays for them.