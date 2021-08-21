Lancashire site manager wins top national award

Daniel Cato, 28, has received the NHBC Pride in the Job “Quality” Awards for his role in overseeing construction at Green Hills in Blackburn.

He is among just 450 out of more than 10,000 site managers to be recognised in the prestigious awards which are judged over a 12 month period. He said: “This is my fourth Pride in the Job Award, but the first since I joined Kingswood and the hardest one yet.

“I have two assistants working with 80 to 100 people on site and it’s a real team effort – everyone’s over the moon with the win. It’s one of the top awards in the industry and gives customers confidence in the quality of their home.”

Daniel Cato who has won a top rating in a national site managers awards

Daniel has worked for Kingswood for 18 months and was recently promoted from senior site manager to project manager.

Daniel, from Fleetwood, began his career as an apprentice joiner and moved into management aged just 20.

The judging process includes multiple inspections on consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise, and health and safety.

Construction director Stuart Bullough said: “Since I joined Kingswood Homes last year, we have developed a fantastic culture driven towards quality and teamwork.

"I’ve been encouraging all of the site managers to make a conscious effort to be contenders for the Pride in the Job Awards as quality should be expected as standard. The judging process is rigorous and only the best site managers are recognised."