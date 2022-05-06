The spectacle, which lays claim to being the longest-running carnival on the Fylde coast, takes place on Saturday May 28.

Since 2011 many of the gala activities have been based around the town centre but the organisers decided there was more space on the playing fields.

After missing out for the last two years because of the Covid pandemic, the event returns bigger than ever, including the parade of floats, the crowing of the carnival queen, live entertainment, food stalls and a funfair.

Flash back to Poulton Gala in 2019. Pictures Martin Bostock.

Poulton Gala dates back to 1795 when a club day and parade was established by two separate groups, the Royal Union who met at The Bull pub, and the Good Samaritans who were based at the Golden Ball pub.

Over the years the event gradually changed and in 1897 it was re-named Poulton Children’s Festival before becoming Poulton Gala in the 20th century.

Andy McKay, secretary of Poulton Gala, said: “Apart from the two World Wars and the Covid lockdowns, I understand the event has been held every year.

Poulton Gala in 2017

"The gala is still as important today as ever, because it is brilliant at bringing the community together like no other event.

"This year it’s really important because the town is coming together for the first time since two years of Covid lockdowns.”

The parade will leave Cottam Hall at noon and take a route around the town centre before returning to the playing fields.

At 2.30pm the crowing ceremony will be held when incoming queen Stevie Rolland will receive the crown from 2019 queen, Emily Drew.

Musician/compere Ian Hooper will then introduce acts including the JC Dance Academy, Blackpool and Fylde Gymnasts, party band The Key Tars and three young bands from the Upbeat Rock Academy.

Also performing will be the winners of the Poulton’s Got Talent event staged in February, the Emma Louise Academy.

The Fosters and Gore Funfair will be on the fields from Friday May 27 to Monday May 30.