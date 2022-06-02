The revamp has transformed the South Promenade venue into a modern dining, entertainment, and gaming destination with a new art deco inspired restaurant plus a sports lounge created to allow sports fans the chance to watch, bet and play under one roof.
Singer and entertainer Shane Nolan appeared on stage in the entertainment area, to get the party going for guests.
Throughout the night The Upper Deck, a new bar and grill and key part of the refurbishment, was busy with its new modern menu with locally sourced produce from suppliers such as Dukesmoor Steaks.
Speaking about the refurbishment and relaunch night, Nik McFadden, general manager of Grosvenor Casino Blackpool said: “With our refurbishment, we wanted to create an all-round modern experience that would encourage local people to enjoy great nights out again.“We have responded to the changing behaviours and expectations of what our guests want when they visit a casino which is just as much about enjoying great dining and entertainment as it is playing a hand of blackjack or placing a bet at the roulette table.“I can speak for the whole team here when I say it was incredible to see our guests both old and new come to our relaunch night and really enjoy themselves. We had fantastic entertainment from Shane Nolan, a lively atmosphere and great reviews about our food at The Upper Deck. This is just the beginning for our casino, and we have more exciting experiences for guests in the coming months.”